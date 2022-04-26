Ross Brawn Backs Sprint Race Format As F1 Looks To Have Six In 2023 Instead Of 3: Report

After a successful F1 sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last week, the sport's managing director Ross Brawn has reportedly revealed interest in having six such events from next year instead of three. As for this year, last weekend's Imola event will now be followed by a sprint race in Austria and Brazil, respectively.

Brawn delighted with how Emilia Romagna GP sprint race unfolded

While speaking to Autosport about last weekend's Emilia Romagna GP sprint race Ross Brawn said, "We've always had an objective of trying to get new fans interested in F1. And we're achieving it. I think we're achieving a younger demographic. We're concerned that F1 gets to be an old white man's sport."

He went on to explain his point by adding, "You and I have been in it for donkey's years, but how do we get the new people in, how do we get new fans, how we get fans of all sorts of profile engaged in the sport? And we found from an early stage that sort of bite-sized chunks of F1 would be popular. That's proven to be the case on social media, with streaming services, YouTube compilations, and all the rest of it. And that's done its job."

As a result of the success of the F1 sprint race last week, Brawn is keen on having more such race weekends as he added, "The first objective is to try to get the teams to go to six. Six becomes quite a substantial number in terms of even creating a mini-sprint award. I'm not saying a championship, because I don't think we should do that, but a mini-sprint award, so who is the sprint champion this year? We could then find a commercial partner for the sprint if it's got enough substance."

The F1 managing director then also gave some insights into the tracks that could be selected for the sprint race weekends by adding, "We need to pick the right tracks, and quite frankly, we're not going to hold a sprint at Monaco. But we can go to the promoters and say is this something you want to leverage, is this something you want to sell to people? I just think it gives you a very strong addition. We've just got to be so careful, as we don't spoil the main event. And I don't think we're doing that. I mean, that's the evidence so far. I don't think today's race has been cannibalised or spoiled at all by what we did yesterday."

Considering the financial issues of the teams at the lower end, it remains to be seen if more F1 sprint races are possible from next year onwards.