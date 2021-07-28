Rowers Fail To Reach Lightweight Double Sculls Final, But Record India's Best Performance

In a big blow to India in Tokyo Olympics, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to make it to the Finals of the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls rowing event on Wednesday. The event was being witnessed as a turning point for India's performance at the summer games after the two rowers scripted history by becoming the first Indians to reach the double sculls semifinals at Olympics. This was also the first time that India had reached the semi-finals in rowing.

Indian rowers fail to qualify for finals

The duo finished sixth in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Semi-final on Wednesday morning missing out on reaching the medal round. Despite having a promising start in the initial segment of the race, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to keep the momentum going as others overtook the duo. Even with the loss, the two still registered India's best-ever performance in rowing finishing last with 6:24.41 in the six-team semifinal 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway. Only the top three teams from each semis reach the Final ‘A’ medal round.

On the other hand, World champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’donovan of Ireland created a new Olympic record by clocking the world best time of 6:05.33 to win the race. Italy’s Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta finished second in 6:07.70 and Belgium’s Niels van Zandweghe and Tim Brys came in third with a timing of 6:13.07.

Although India has lost qualifying for the medal round, the Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will compete in Final ‘B’ on Thursday to determine their overall ranking at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

What is lightweight double sculls?

Lightweight double sculls event at Olympics includes teams of two rowers in a sculling boat using two oars each. The cross-section boats are designed as long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in order to help reduce the drag. The maximum weight set for each male competitor in the event is 72.5 kg while the maximum individual weight for the female rowers is 59 kg. Meanwhile, the average weight of the men’s team cannot exceed 70 kg, while it cannot be more than 57kg for the women’s team.