Ruby Tomar, Aishwary Tomar Win In Selection Trials

Ruby Tomar of Punjab won the women's 25m pistol T6 national shooting selection trial here on Friday, even as Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the men's 10m air rifle T5 trial in Bhopal.

Ruby earned a nerve-wracking 24-23 victory over state-mate Simranpreet Kaur Brar. She had qualified fourth with a score of 578 in the first round, while Simranpreet was fifth with 577.

In the top-eight semi-final stage, Simranpreet topped the first semis with an effort of 13 to make the finals while Ruby finished on top of the second semis with 11 hits to her name.

They were joined by Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Surabhi Pathak in the medal round. Abhidnya won bronze eventually, with 15 hits in the final.

In Bhopal, Aishwary Tomar dominated the Navy's Niraj Kumar to win the T5 men's 10m air rifle final 17-5. Niraj had topped the top-eight stage though with a score of 264.1, while Aishwary was second with 262.5.

In the 60-shot qualification, Aishwary had topped the 393-man field with an effort of 630.9.

Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh registered a double in Bhopal as she won both the women's and junior women's 50m rifle prone T5 trials. She shot 624.8. PTI AH SG AH SG SG

