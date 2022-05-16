Rugby Player Arrested For Unruly Conduct On Flight, Creating Panic Among Passengers

South African rugby union player Elton Jantjies has been reportedly arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday due to an in-flight incident, which also involved an air hostess. As per The South African, 21-year-old Jantjies was flying the business class from Dubai to Johannesburg after visiting his family in Turkey for a week. As reported by News24 (a South African publication), Jantjies banged on the toilet door of the Emirates Airlines flight for almost 10 minutes until his hands bled.

Fellow passengers claimed to have heard Jantjies saying,” Komaan, my skat” which means, “Come on, my darling’ to an air hostess who was hiding inside the toilet, fearing him. Jantjies was unsteady on his fight and while clumsily returning to his seat in the business class, he smeared some of the seats with his blood-stained fists. The terrified air hostess emerged from the toilet only after the rugby player finally returned to his seat.

As reported by The South African, an eyewitness who was on board the flight, narrated the entire sequence of events, saying, “It was weird that he walked to economy class when he was sitting in business class. He struggled to keep his balance while walking. He was banging on the toilet door, saying in Afrikaans ‘Komaan, my skat (‘Come on, my darling’). It was clear that he wanted to speak to someone in the bathroom and he ended up punching the door of the bathroom. That (beating the door) caused his knuckles to start bleeding”.

Elton Jantjies' agent has his say

The eyewitness further added that the blood from Jantjies’ hands was all over the toilet food and also on people’s seats. “He came back to business class. The blood on his knuckles was all over the toilet door, and he was moving through the cabin, smearing blood on people’s seats because he was walking clumsily. A blonde Emirates hostess then came out of the bathroom, and you could see she was terrified,” the passenger said. Meanwhile, the player’s agent and the CEO of InTouch Sports James Adams put out a press release concerning Jantijes and his arrest while saying the incident has been “unnecessarily heightened”.

Mr Elton Jantjies Press Release - by James Adams, CEO of In Touch Sports and Agent to Elton Jantjies. pic.twitter.com/0Bmk8xsfGR — In Touch Sports (@InTouchSports) May 15, 2022

(Image: AP)