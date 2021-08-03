Runner Elaine Thompson-Herah Makes History, Wins 'double-double' At Back-to-back Olympics

Jamaica sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah has scripted history by becoming the first woman in the world to win women's 100m and 200m gold medals in two consecutive Olympic Games. The 29-year-old won gold in both the 100m and 200m races in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Jamaican sprinter had won Gold medals in the same contests.

Elaine finished a 200m race in 21.53 seconds in the Japanese capital. On Saturday, she completed a 100m race in 10.61 seconds, breaking the Olympic record by 0.01 seconds which was set by Florence Griffith Joyner in the 1988 Seoul Games.

"Elaine Thompson-Herah does it again! It is the double-double for the #JAM sprint queen in 21.53! #Gold women’s 200m Tokyo 2020 #Gold women’s 100m Tokyo 2020 #Gold women’s 200m Rio 2016 #Gold women’s 100m Rio 2016," Tokyo Olympics tweeted while congratulating the athlete.



Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's 200m sprint

Elaine Thompson-Herah had got to a bullet start, building a lead at the bend which she maintained till the finish line. It appeared if Elaine's Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce would clinch Bronze. However, Nambia's 18-year-old Mboma plundered silver and US' Gabrielle Thomas grabbed bronze.

A special win for Elaine Thomson

The win is special for Elaine Thomson as her participation in the Tokyo Games was unsure due to Achilles problem. She finished third in the Jamaican trials behind in 100m and 200m events. “It means a lot to me to be in that history, to be in that work-hard book,” she said after Tuesday's victory.

From the 2020 Games, she will take at least two medials when she gets back to Jamaica. There is a chance for the fifth medal if she takes part in the 400m relay this weekend. “By the Olympic finish, I’ll probably see what I’ve done. At this moment, I’m just a normal girl," the sprinter was quoted as saying by AP.

Image Credit: AP