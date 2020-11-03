Russell Wilson Forks Out Over Remarkable $1 Million Every Year Over Body Maintenance

Tom Brady is usually the first name in mind when discussing longevity in the NFL. Currently plying his trade for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has found himself running for the MVP award this season after a string of stellar performances in recent weeks. The 43-year-old enjoyed a storied career, having won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots.

Also in the running for MVP alongside Tom Brady is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is also determined to change the meaning of longevity in the NFL. While it remains unclear when Brady would finally choose to hang up his boots, Russell Wilson says he wants to play until the age of 45 and he wants to do it playing at the highest level.

Russell Wilson body expenditure over $1m annually?

Wilson recently made an appearance in The Bill Simmons podcast, where he outlined his training routine and most importantly, his elaborate recovery training. "I probably spend a million if not more on recovery," Wilson told Bill Simmons. "It’s not just the recovery part of it. That’s huge. For me, the biggest thing for me is the mental game. The mental game is so important."

Russell Wilson said he trains about 363 days a year, with Thanksgiving and Christmas the only two days when he takes an off-day. His intense training routine is followed by an elaborate recovery routine. Wilson has two hyperbaric chambers, a full-time trainer, a physical therapist to fulfil his training goals. The Russell Wilson diet is accomplished thanks to his two full-time chefs.

Russell Wilson takes a page from LeBron’s book and commits over $1M a year toward body recovery:



— Full-time trainer

— Full-time physical therapist

— Full-time massage therapist

— Two full-time chefs



Russ hasn't missed a start in nine years 🤯 @brgridiron



(via @BillSimmons) pic.twitter.com/N4cpmJrSEa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2020

While Wilson surely spends hefty on his physical and mental fitness, he also makes a ton playing as the Seahawks' signal-caller. Before Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smashed the NFL contract record for his $503 million, 10-year extension, Wilson became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a $140 million, four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The Russell Wilson net worth is estimated to be in the region of $135 million.

After enduring a slight slump in his form, the 31-year-old bounced back on Sunday to throw for four touchdown passes as he led his team to a 37-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson completed 27 of his 37 attempted passes for 261 yards. The QB also recorded 23 rushing yards on six carries. Wilson is currently the touchdown leader in the NFL, having thrown for 26 TDs in seven matches.

(Image Credits: AP)