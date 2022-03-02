Russia And Belarus Athletes Allowed To Compete As Neutrals At Winter Paralympics 2022

The International Paralympic Committee gave a confirmation regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Winter Games (2022 Winter Paralympics). The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) informed the two countries (Russia and Belarus) will be allowed to compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.

"The IPC and wider Paralympic Movement is greatly concerned by the gross violation of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments in the days prior to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. The IPC Governing Board is united in its condemnation of these actions and was in agreement that they cannot go unnoticed or unaddressed. In deciding what actions the IPC should take, it was fundamental that we worked within the framework of our new constitution to remain politically neutral. Such neutrality is firmly anchored in the genuine belief that sport holds the transformative power to overcome our shortcomings, and summon from within us the best of our humanity, especially in the darkest of moments," Andrew Parsons, International Paralympic Committee president said.

He also confirmed that following the Winter Paralympics, the General Assembly will meet and based on the situation and votes decide if there is a need to suspend or terminate the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus Paralympic Committee and that there will be no events being held in the two countries.

“IPC will host an extraordinary General Assembly in 2022 to vote on whether to make compliance with the Olympic Truce a membership requirement and whether to suspend or terminate the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus Paralympic Committee. IPC will not hold any events in Russia or Belarus until further notice.”

Ukraine Russia war: UK Secretary of State disappointed with IPC's decision

IPC's decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus at the 2022 Winter Paralympics has received disappointment from the UK Secretary of State Nadine Dorries who asked the committee to reconsider their decision and ban the two countries. "I call on them to urgently reconsider. They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarussian athletes from competing."

Image: AP