Russia Appeals FIFA, UEFA Suspensions At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Amid Ukraine War

The Football Union of Russia (FUR) has submitted an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), challenging the ban imposed on the Russian men's and women's teams from international competitions governed by FIFA and UEFA. The FUR had said last week that it will appeal against the bans imposed on its men's and women's teams over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The CAS on Tuesday confirmed that it has received the appeals from Russia and will soon start the arbitration procedures against respondents, FIFA and UEFA.

"The CAS Court Office has initiated two separate arbitration procedures and, in accordance with the Code of Sports-related Arbitration (the arbitration rules governing CAS procedures), will seek the position of the respondent parties with respect to the FUR’s requests to stay the execution of the Challenged Decisions and as to the organization and planning of each arbitration procedure," the CAS said in its statement.

In its appeal, the FUR has requested CAS to reinstate all Russian teams and clubs for participation in FIFA and UEFA events, including the qualifying round for this year's World Cup. Russia was due to play against Poland in a World Cup qualifying match on March 24. However, the football association of Poland has refused to play Russia. The football associations of Sweden and the Czech Republic have also refused to play against Russia.

The football's world governing body and its European confederation had barred the Russian national team, including club sides from taking part in any international competition until further notice. FIFA and UEFA made the announcement on February 28, four days after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24. The attack was launched via land, air, and sea. In the wake of the attack, thousands of people in Russia took to the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin, who gave orders to start a military operation in their neighbouring country. The war has resulted in several sporting bodies imposing strict sanctions on Russia, with some moving out their marquee events out of the country.

Image: AP