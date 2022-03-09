Last Updated:

Russia, Belarus Dealt Big Blow As 37 Nations Bar Hosting Rights For International Sports

Sporting bodies from 37 countries including the US have said Russia should not be allowed to host international events due to the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian sporting community has faced heavy sanctions ever since President Vladimir Putin launched a brutal attack on Ukraine almost a fortnight ago. While the Russia-Ukraine war continues the geopolitical chaos in Eastern Europe, sports governing bodies from 37 countries have said Russia shouldn't be allowed to host, or bid for any international events. As per a report by  Alongside Russia, Belarus also faces sanctions and heat as it opened its doors for Putin’s army to march into Ukraine. 

As per an official statement by the Office of the Spokesperson on the U.S Department of State website, 37 like-minded nations, including the likes of the US, UK, France, Germany, and the others show their solidarity with Ukraine by calling for a ban on Russia from hosting, bidding for and get awards in any international sports events. In the meantime, the statement also mentioned that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned from competing in other countries including those who represent even the football clubs. The countries also said required action should be taken to limit sponsorship and financial support from entities having links to Russia.

Explaining the reason behind their stance, the U.S. Department of State said that they call on international sports bodies to endorse the principles and encourage implementation. “We encourage all international sport organizations and all relevant legal bodies not to sanction athletes, coaches or officials who decide to unilaterally terminate their contracts with Russian, Belarusian or Ukrainian clubs, as well as not to pursue or to sanction sport organizers which decide to ban athletes or teams selected by Russia or Belarus,” the U.S. Department of State added. 

Which countries have called for ban on Russia to host international events?

While the statement concluded with the sports governing body encouraging the global sports community to continue showing their support for the people of Ukraine and calling for the support of Ukrainian sports wherever possible. The recommendations were signed by either the sports ministers or their equivalents. Meanwhile, here’s the complete list of 37 countries that have agreed no the recommendations.

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Canada
  5. Croatia
  6. Cyprus
  7. Czech Republic
  8. Denmark
  9. Estonia
  10. Finland
  11. France
  12. Germany
  13. Greece
  14. Hungary
  15. Iceland
  16. Ireland
  17. Italy
  18. Japan
  19. Republic of Korea
  20. Latvia
  21. Liechtenstein
  22. Lithuania
  23. Luxembourg
  24. Malta
  25. Netherlands
  26. New Zealand
  27. Norway
  28. Poland
  29. Portugal
  30. Romania
  31. Slovakia
  32. Slovenia
  33. Spain
  34. Sweden
  35. Switzerland
  36. United Kingdom
  37. United States of America

