Russian GP Cancelled Following Russia's Attack On Ukraine; Formula 1 Issues Statement

F1 on Friday confirmed that the Russian GP has officially been cancelled after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and unleashed war on the neighbouring country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, a day after Putin formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

F1 cancel Russian Grand Prix amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

F1 released an official statement on Friday announcing the cancellation of the Russian GP via their official social media handles. The statement read,

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

Image: Formula1, AP