Russia-Ukraine War: FINA Bans Russian, Belarusian Athletes From World Swimming C'ships

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered day 28 with no peace agreement in sight between both sides. On the one hand, Russia has upheld its security concerns, while on the other hand, Ukrainian forces have refused to give up. Due to the crisis, several Ukrainian cities have suffered massive devastation due to the continuous Russian shelling.

Since Russia has been seen as the aggressor by most nations in the world, several countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow. The sporting world has played its part as well, as several major sports have canceled their events in Russia, while some have also barred Russian athletes from competing. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) is the latest sporting organization to take action by banning Russia and its ally Belarus from competing at the upcoming 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022.

FINA releases statement to ban Russia and Belarusian athletes

Following these decisions, FINA was informed by the Russian Swimming Federation of the withdrawal of all Russian aquatics athletes from all FINA events for the rest of this year.

FINA also previously removed a number of aquatics events scheduled for Russia. Today, the FINA Bureau also decided to remove the hosting of the FINA Swimming World Championships (25M) 2022 from Kazan (RUS). The scheduled dates of 17-22 December 2022 will be maintained, and FINA is currently in discussions with potential hosts to take over the event.

Separately, the FINA Executive confirmed that the FINA Disciplinary Panel has opened a procedure against Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov for a potential violation of the FINA rules following his alleged participation in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The FINA Executive has requested that the Panel’s proceedings be expedited.

FINA maintains its strongest condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FINA also wishes to reiterate its commitment to supporting the Ukraine Swimming, Diving and Artistic Swimming Federation as they prepare for upcoming competitions."