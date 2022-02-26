Russia-Ukraine War: Lewis Hamilton Says 'stand Against Injustice' In Heartfelt Message

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen athletes and the entire sporting world show their solidarity with those affected. Ukrainian, as well as Russian Athletes, have been raising their voice over stopping the Russia-Ukraine war. Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken his heart out over the Russia-Ukraine war via a post on his official Instagram handle.

Lewis Hamilton's message on the Russia-Ukraine war

Taking to Instagram, Lewis Hamilton wrote, "When we see injustice it is important that we stand against it. My heart goes out or all the courageous people of Ukraine who are facing such a terrible attack for simply choosing a better future and i stand with many Russian citizens who oppose this violence and seek peace often at risk to their own freedom. Please stay safe everyone we are praying for you."

Russia-Ukraine war: Team Haas drops Uralkali logos; F1 Cancels Russian GP

Team Haas on Friday decided to drop Uralkali logos from the livery of their F1 car following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. ‘Uralkali’ is the title sponsor of the American F1 team and is owned by Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin, known to be a close ally of Putin. Haas F1 Team tweeted a picture of their car with the new livery.

Besides Team Haas dropping the Uralkali logo, Formula One decided to cancel the Russian GP due to the ongoing tension. F1 in its statement had said that they are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock, and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

The F1 World Championship happens in countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. Earlier Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel had decided against competing at the Russian GP due to ongoing tension, an event that's now been cancelled eventually.