Russia-Ukraine War: 'Not In Control' Says Haas' Russian Driver Mazepin Amid Rising Tension

Haas F1 team driver Nikita Mazepin faces an uncertain F1 future following the ongoing political tension between Russia and Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in Haas F1 team dropping the 'Uralkali' logo during the final day of the first pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Nikita Mazepin's father Dmitry Mazepin, who owns Uralkali, is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and so Formula One has come under pressure to drop the Russian driver before the start of the new season. Nikita Mazepin took to Twitter on Friday and spoke about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Nikita Mazepin's tweet over Russia-Ukraine war situation

Taking to social media Nikita Mazepin wrote,

"To my fans and followers - it's a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done. I'm choosing to focus on what I can control by working hard and doing my best for my Haas F1 Team. My deepest thanks for your understanding and support."

Formula One cancels Russian Grand Prix

The ongoing Russian-Ukraine war has resulted in Formula One deciding to cancel this season's Russian Grand Prix, which was all set to take place in Sochi. The F1 released an official statement on Friday announcing the cancellation of the Russian GP via their official social media handles. The statement read,

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

While Sebastian Vettel had already decided against taking part in the now-cancelled Russian Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin, while speaking to Sky Sports, had earlier said that one must separate sports from politics, hoping that the Russian Grand Prix goes ahead in September as planned.

The Russian driver had earlier said, "You will surely see me there. I have always been a big supporter of sport without politics. Today I am in Barcelona. I cannot tell you the excitement of driving the new car and the excitement of actually being involved in the development of this new car, from seeing the pictures and then seeing it in physical, a carbon copy of the pictures is great."