Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Automotive Federation Urges FIA To Ban Russian Drivers

The Ukrainian automotive federation has reportedly urged the FIA to ban Russian drivers from taking part in races at all events after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine across land, air and sea.

After Russia began their invasion of various cities, including capital Kyiv, Moscow also began its invasion in Kharkiv on Monday, which is Ukraine's second-biggest city.

Russia-Ukraine war: FIA urged to cancel Russian drivers' licenses

Head of the Automobile Federation of Ukraine, Leonid Kostyuchenko, reportedly sent a letter to the FIA on Monday, February 28, urging it to strip Russian drivers of their licenses to participate in events organised by the international motorsports federation. Meanwhile, newly-elected FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem had written to Kostyuchenko last week to offer Ukraine their entire support, stating that they would hold Russia accountable for their actions.

If the FIA were indeed to take action against Russian drivers, Nikita Mazepin would be the only F1 driver that would be affected. The 22-year old's future is in doubt because he was brought into the sport after his oligarch father, Dmitry's fertiliser company Ural Kali's money sponsored the American-owned Haas team. With several countries and sporting organisations taking action against Russia, it remains to be seen if Mazepin would continue in the sport this season.

As a result of Moscow's 'unprovoked' attack over Kyiv, the FIA also decided to cancel the Russian Grand Prix that is scheduled in September this year. This decision was made after UEFA decided to strip Russia of holding the Champions League final in St Petersburg in May to further isolate the nation because of the actions of their President Vladimir Putin.

Russia-Ukraine war: F1 cancels Russian GP

F1 announced the cancellation of the Russian GP on February 25, citing the sadness and shock they were under following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their complete statement read,

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."