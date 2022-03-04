Russian Athletes Sent 'bomb' Threats To Ukrainian Opponents, Alleges Team GB Paralympian

Great Britain’s Paralympics medal-winning athlete Richard Whitehead recently levelled a series of allegations on Russian athletes stating they have been giving bomb threats to their Ukrainian counterparts. Whitehead made the revelation during his appearance on Good Morning Britain after the announcement by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) of banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from partaking in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Meanwhile, the Paralympics gold medalist claims he has heard about messages being sent by the banned athletes to their Ukrainian counterparts regarding bombing their homes.

“I've heard lots of messages of indoctrination within the Russian community and messages that the Russian athletes are sending Ukraine athletes about bombing their homes. And I feel that to take the Russians and Belarus athletes straight out of the village and send them home is the right decision," Whitehead said as per Mirror.

Explaining the allegations, Whitehead asserted he has seen the messages about bombing families at home and it is disgusting behavior. “And it just shows that the Russian and Belarus athletes don't actually think there's a war going on at home and how that affects not just the athletes, but also the Ukrainian community. We need to galvanize as athletes and promote that. Look, this war needs to stop, and sport is only just a small part of what we do," he explained.

IPC took a u-turn from their earlier decision of allowing Russian athletes to compete

IPC’s decision to ban the Russian and Belarusian athletes came after they faced heavy backlash for allowing them to compete without using their country’s flag, colors, and other national symbols in a bid to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision of invading Ukraine. Ukrainian athletes had issued a joint statement accusing the Paralympic officials of not taking necessary action against Russia, which prompted IPC to take a u-turn.

As per a report by Mirror, while banning the Russian athletes, IPC President said, “In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus”. It is pertinent to mention here that while Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine last week, Belarus opened its gate for the Russian military.

(Image: AP/Twitter-@Paralympics)