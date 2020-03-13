Russian Athletics Federation Fined USD 10 Million For Violating Anti-doping Rules

World Athletics Council reportedly said on March 12 that the Athletics Federation of Russia has been fined US$10 million (7.8 million pounds) for violating anti-doping rules. It further added that a maximum of 10 Russian track and field athletes will be allowed to participate and compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals.

According to the reports, Russia's athletics federation was suspended in 2015 after a report exercised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes in the country.

1⃣ in 5⃣ supplements contained banned substances in a 2016 survey of 67 common Australian supplements.

Senior officials involved in scandal

Moreover, some of its officials and senior coaches have also been found involved in doping scandals, undermining the country's efforts to have the ban lifted, as per reports. The sport's global body governing, World Athletics reportedly said on Thursday that it would limit the number to 10 who could be eligible to compete in track and field as neutrals at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

According to the reports, the body also re-established the process by which Russian athletes can apply to compete globally as neutrals after demonstrating that they train in a doping-free environment. World Athletics purportedly said that the vetting process will be once again suspended if Russia fails to pay half of the US$10 million fine by July 1. World Athletics stopped clearing Russians to compete internationally in November last year.

