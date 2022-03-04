Russian F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin To Be Axed Amid Ukraine War; Here's Who Could Replace Him

Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin is set to lose his seat for the F1 2022 season due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War. Recently the Russian driver's place in F1 has been the subject of discussion following the ongoing conflict. The FIA condemned the Russian invasion and said that the organisation's thoughts are with those suffering in the Russia Ukraine war. The FIA in the meeting also decided that the Russian and Belarusian drivers will still be allowed to compete under a neutral 'FIA flag'.

Pietro Fittipaldi likely to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas F1

According to a report by GPBlog.com Sky Sports Germany already came out with the news that Mazepin would be replaced by Pietro Fittipaldo, who replaced Romain Grosjean in 2020. Haas' sponsor, Home Deluxe took to Instagram and posted a message stating that Mazepin will be replaced. Alexander Thoss, CEO of Home Deluxe, congratulated the team for contracting Mick Schumacher and Fittipaldi for 2022.

Recently the Haas F1 team during the Barcelona pre-season testing decided to remove all ‘Uralkali’ logos amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. ‘Uralkali’ is the title sponsor of the American F1 team and is owned by Russian Businessman Dmitry Mazepin, known as a close ally of Putin and also the father of their driver Nikita Mazepin. The Haas car during the final day of pre-season testing at Barcelona displayed white livery which was being driven by both drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

Nikita Mazepin barred from driving at the F1 British Grand Prix

While the final decision on Nikita Mazepin's F1 career is yet to be out, Motorsport UK in a recent statement confirmed that Nikita Mazepin will not be allowed to race unless the situation changes. David Richards CBE, chair of Motorsport UK, said in the statement, "This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine. The Motorsport UK decision was made in full consultation with the UK Government and national sports governing bodies to ensure that there is a unilateral response to the crisis."

Image: Haas F1/ Instagram