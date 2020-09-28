Russian F2 Crash Leaves One Car On Fire, Another Destroyed With Race Being Abandoned

Sunday's Formula 2 race in Sochi was abandoned before completion after a high-speed collision between Luca Ghiotto and Jack Aitken saw the former's car burst into flames. The safety barriers at Turn Three, as a result, were completely destroyed. Ghiotto and Aitken walked away from the crash without any severe injuries.

Russian F2 crash: Race called off after brutal crash

This crash ended the Sprint Race prematurely 🚩



Thankfully both Jack Aitken and Luca Ghiotto walked away from the incident#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F2 pic.twitter.com/qPexWLQjaf — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) September 27, 2020

The incident occurred just past Lap 7 of the 21-lap race at Sochi Autodrome with Luca Ghiotto and Jack Aitken vying for a fourth-place finish. The to-and-fro action between the two racers led to the unfortunate crash at Turn Three just as the duo navigated past the treacherous Turn Three. Ghiotto tried to pull off a difficult comeback, only to botch his move, catching Aitken's car at speed. The crash saw the two cars fly off the circuit at Turn Three and crash into the TecPro barriers, resulting in heavy wreckage.

The race was red-flagged before Lap 8 could be completed as the marshals stepped on the track to put out the fire on Ghiotto's Hitech car and survey the wreckage at the barrier. The severity of the damage meant the race was not restarted.

Speaking to reporters after the race, Jack Aitken revealed that a punctured tyre was the cause for the crash. Aitken said he tried to slow down his car after sensing one of his tyres had popped, only to release he made contact with Ghiotto's car before being hurled out of the track into the barrier.

Renault junior Guanyu Zhou picked up his first win in Formula 2, although not how he would have hoped. The shortened race also meant only half points were awarded to the racers for their respective finish. Hitech's Nikita Mazepin secured his fifth podium of the season, notching a second-place finish.

Meanwhile, PREMA Racing's Mich Schumacher continued his impressive streak in F2 this season, securing a third-place finish and extending his lead at the top of F2 driver's standings. Son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the 21-year-old racer jumped several places from an eighth-place start to secure a podium finish. The German breezed past Aitken just before the crash occurred.

(Image Credits: F2 Twitter)