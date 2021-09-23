Russian Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Preview, How To Watch & Live Streaming Details

Both title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will hope to resume their battle at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix 2021 after crashing into each other at the Italian GP two weeks ago. As a result of the crash, Verstappen was given a three-place grid penalty for this weekend's race. With both championship rivals crashing out, Daniel Ricciardo helped McLaren F1 clinch their first victory since the 2012 Brazilian GP when Jenson Button stood at the top step of the podium.

What a start by @ValtteriBottas 🤯



The Flying Finn shot for the stars and succeeded in this spectacular Sochi run 💫#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/L2jI9vahfw — Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2021

Ahead of the Russian Grand Prix 2021, Verstappen's (226.5) lead in the Drivers' Championship remains at five points from Hamilton (221.5). Meanwhile, in terms of the Constructors' Championships, Mercedes (362.5) lead Red Bull Racing (344.5) by 18 points. With this weekend promising to be another exciting race, here is a look at the Russian GP full schedule and details of how to watch the Grand Prix live in India.

How to watch Russian Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Russian Grand Prix live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Russian Grand Prix live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the social media handles of F1.

Russian GP full schedule

Friday, September 24

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, September 25

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, September 26

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Russian Grand Prix track information

The Russian Grand Prix is one of the latest races that have been added to the F1 calendar, with the first GP taking place in 2014. The Russian GP takes place at the Sochi Autodrom, which has a track length of 5.848km. With 53 laps taking place for the main race, a total distance of 309.745 km is covered. Lewis Hamilton holds the lap record for the Russian GP as he clocked in a 1:35.761 in 2019.

