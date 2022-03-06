On Saturday, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak sparked controversy when he was photographed donning a war emblem while sharing the podium with his Ukrainian competitor Illia Kovtun. Kuliak received a bronze medal for coming third in the parallel bars World Cup event in Doha, while Kovtun was awarded the first prize. However, when Kuliak went to the podium to receive his prize, he was spotted wearing a Russian war insignia on his clothing.

'Symbol of occupation'

The letter 'Z' was taped to Kuliak's shirt, which represents victory in Russia and was also seen on military vehicles being used by the invading Russian troops in Ukraine. The letter 'Z' was put in the place of the Russian flag. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has prohibited the use of the Russian flag at any athletic event until further notice. As a result, Kuliak appeared on stage wearing a Russian war symbol on his chest. Last year, Kuliak, who is 20 years old, had military training in Russia.

#Russia uses the letter “Z” in #Ukraine as a symbol of occupation. They paint it on their tanks and armoured cars. The army with this symbol is killing civilians. The letter "Z" is now as despised by Ukrainians as the Nazi swastika. #StopRussia #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/pJyzdsMbRR — Ukrainian Struggle Centre 🇺🇦 (@UA_struggle) March 4, 2022

It's very clearly taped on over the ROC symbol. Not a good look at all.



The picture on the right was taken in Balashikha on 24.11.21, which shows him at a military base. It seems he's undergone military training with the Russian Army very recently. https://t.co/XgGlj5QVCB pic.twitter.com/pThNmpXo1S — Craig Tilley 🇺🇦 (@CraigTilley95) March 5, 2022

Kuliak isn't the only Russian who has been spotted wearing the letter 'Z' on his shirt amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Several high-profile people in Russia, including pro-Putin politicians, media personalities have been spotted wearing the same insignia to show their support for the war in Ukraine. A Russian state-owned broadcaster is reportedly selling merchandise with the letter 'Z' printed on it to help spread the Russian government's propaganda.

Meanwhile, Kuliak is amongst the Russian sports persons who will be impacted by the IOC ban on the Russian flag and athletes. The ban in question will come into effect from March 7 following which no Russian or Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at any IOC-monitored sporting event.

Russia waged a war on Ukraine last Thursday through the land, air, and sea. Russia launched an all-out offensive, destroying major Ukrainian military assets across the country and targetting civilian areas. The war is currently being fought near the border areas but Russian troops are slowly moving towards the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine has imposed martial law and has urged citizens to take up arms against the Russian troops.

(Image: Twitter)