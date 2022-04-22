Russian Olympic Gold Medalist Evgeny Rylov Banned After He Attended Prez Putin's Rally

Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned by the International Swimming Federation (FINA, Fédération Internationale De Natation) from the sport for a period of nine months. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist faces a ban by FINA after he appeared at a rally in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The rally took place at the Luzhniki Stadium on March 18, where Rylov alongside the other medalists of Olympic sports stood on stage, wearing a jacket with a “Z” on the chest.

The letter Z isn’t a part of the Russian alphabet, but it has become a symbol of support for the Russian military after it was used as a marker on Russian armored vehicles in Ukraine. As per AP, the global governing body for swimming, FINA put out a brief statement about the ban on Rylov. FINA said it acknowledged an unpublished ruling to ban Rylov from a disciplinary panel.

Here's a look at FINA's statement about Evgeny Rylov

As per a press release on the official website of FINA, the swimming governing body said, “The FINA Bureau met today and acknowledged the decision of the FINA Disciplinary Panel to suspend Evgeny Rylov (RUS) from all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by FINA, including any International Competition on the FINA World Aquatic Calendar, for a period of nine months, following Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 18 March 2022. Mr. Rylov’s suspension took effect on 20 April 2022.”

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Rylov picked up the gold medals in the 100 metre backstroke and 200 metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

FINA's strong measures against Russia and Belarus

At the same time, FINA also mentioned that the Bureau confirmed that Russian & Belarusian athletes and officials will be continued to be barred from being invited to any FINA event through the end of 2022. Earlier on March 8, the FINA Bureau approved key measures against Russia and Belarus in order to protect FINA events and the welfare of athletes. The earlier decisions included the cancellation of FINA organized event in Russia and the non-invitation of Russian and Belarusian teams from the 19th FINA World Championships 2022, slated to be held in Budapest.

(Image: AP)