Russian Powerlifter Fractures Both Knees, Tears Quadriceps While Attempting 400 Kg Squat

Russian powerlifter Alexander Sedykh's reign as the champion in squats came to a gruesome end during the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) European Championships in Moscow. Alexander Sedykh fractured both his knees after his attempt to squat 400 kg went horribly wrong.

Alexander Sedykh's 400 kg squat goes wrong

Alexander Sedykh did get his stance right with the massive 400 kg weight on his traps. Despite his legs trembling due to the weight, Sedykh decided to attempt the squat. While he did manage to descend with the weight, his legs completely buckled at the bottom of the lift due to the enormous pressure at the bottom of the lift. Sedykh fell to the floor, knee first, screaming in agony.

The powerlifter was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he needed immediate surgery. According to reports, Alexander Sedykh underwent a nearly six-hour surgery that also needed reattachment of his torn quadriceps.

The Russian did speak to reporters after the surgery where he said he will be motionless for the next two months. Post that, Alexander Sedykh said he will have to learn to walk again. "The main thing is that I must lie motionless in bed for two months,” he told reporters, as quoted by 7News. "Then I'll be taught how to walk again. It’ll take time to recuperate. I’ve had my quadriceps re-sewn and my knees put back together." Sedykh did not address if he plans to resume his powerlifting career post his recovery.

Injuries have been a common sight in powerlifting. Despite the added protection and the several helpers surrounding an athlete, the enormous weight means it becomes very difficult to control the situation if anything does go wrong. A similar incident in 2019 saw France’s Gaelle Nayo-Ketchanke being rushed to the hospital after her clean and jerk attempt went wrong.

During last year's World Raw Powerlifting Eurasian Championship in Russia, Yaroslav Radoshkevich snapped his right leg while attempting a 250kg squat. Radoshkevich was diagnosed with a compound fracture of his right tibia which ruled him out for six months and massively derailed his powerlifting career.

