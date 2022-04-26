Russian Swimmer Competes In Event Despite Ban After Attending Putin's Rally, Probe Ordered

Despite being banned for attending a pro-war rally, Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov recently competed at the national championships. FINA, the world governing body of swimming, has launched an investigation into the matter. FINA handed Rylov a nine-month ban last week for attending a rally in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the current conflict in Ukraine. Despite his suspension, Rylov was permitted to compete in the national championships on Sunday.

FINA issued a statement saying it was aware that the two-time Olympic champion was competing in a swimming competition in Russia and that it had begun an investigation to see whether any FINA regulations had been infringed. FINA added that the outcome of the review will be announced in the due course.

FINA suspends Rylov from all competitions for nine months

After attending a rally in support of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine in early March, FINA handed the Russian swimmer a nine-month ban. The rally took place in a Moscow stadium, and Rylov was seen on stage wearing a jacket with the symbol 'Z' on the chest. Since the conflict in Ukraine began on February 24, the alphabet has become a symbol of Russian support.

"The FINA Bureau met today and acknowledged the decision of the FINA Disciplinary Panel to suspend Evgeny Rylov (RUS) from all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by FINA, including any International Competition on the FINA World Aquatic Calendar, for a period of nine months, following Mr. Rylov’s attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 18 March 2022. Mr. Rylov’s suspension took effect on 20 April 2022," FINA had said in its statement on Rylov.

Meanwhile, the Russian Swimming Federation president Vladimir Salnikov has said that the national championships held on Sunday didn't count as a FINA event, adding that the ban imposed on Rylov by the world body was motivated by political bias. As far as Rylov's professional career is concerned, the 25-year-old won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics last year. He also won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

