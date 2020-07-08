Russian Weightlifter Andrei Demanov Suspended For Taking Banned Steroid

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has provisionally suspended Russian weightlifter and two-time European champion Andrei Demanov after he tested positive for a banned steroid. In a statement on July 7, IWF said that Demanov tested positive for traces of DHCMT, an anabolic steroid also known as turinabol widely used in weightlifting.

Demanov served a two-year ban from 2016 after he tested positive for turinabol at the 2012 London Olympics and have not competed after serving the ban, as per reports. Demanov's suspension is the latest in a series of anti-doping violation cases by Russian athletes. Last month, three other Russian lifters were charged for using turinabol.

Read: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu To Seek Compensation From IWF In Unsettled Dope Case

Suspension over whereabouts failure

On June 16, World 100 metres champion Christian Colman was provisionally suspended for whereabout failures, a violation of the anti-doping rules. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the provisional suspension of Coleman after the 24-year-old athlete released a detailed statement, on Twitter, regarding the charges.

The provision suspension means Coleman has been temporarily barred from any competition or activity in Athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct. The athlete now faces the prospect of missing the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, which has already been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation. The athlete can be sanction for up to 2 years, subject to a reduction to a minimum of 1 year depending on the degree of fault.

Before the confirmation of provisional suspension, Coleman said that the situation has been frustrating, infuriating and disappointing. He acknowledged that the attempted drug test on December 9, 2019, was the third infraction in a 12-month period but added that he wasn’t made aware of the test beforehand.

Read: Weightlifters Request Rijiju To Allow Resumption Of Training, Assure Social Distancing

(With AP inputs | Representational Image: pixabay)