Russia's Ban From Major Sporting Events Cut Short To 2 Years, To Miss 2021 Tokyo Olympics

In a significant development on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cut short Russia's ban from all major sporting events to two years, ending the country's year-old battle with the anti-doping regulators. The World Anti-Doping Agency had handed Russia a 4-year ban back in December 2019 for its involvement in doping schemes in pursuit of glory. Despite the deduction in ban, Russia will not be allowed to participate in 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

While Russia will also have to miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, players will be allowed to participate in the Olympics as neutrals. The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling has also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years. The case centred on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year. Despite the ban, Russia will be allowed to participate in the postponed Euro 2020, which is to be hosted by St Petersburg as UEFA is not defined as a 'major event organisation'

READ | WADA Bans Russia For Four Years; Netizens Hail The Decision, Troll President Putin

It contained likely evidence to prosecute long-standing doping violations. As per the CAS order, the name 'Russia' can be retained on uniforms if the words "Neutral Athlete" or "Neutral Team" have equal prominence, the court said. Russia's anti-doping agency, known as Rusada, has also been ordered to $1.27 million to WADA. The ruling allows Russian government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, to attend major sporting events if invited by the host nation''s head of state.

READ | MASSIVE: WADA Bans Russia From All Major Sporting Events Including Olympics For 4 Years

The 2014 Sochi doping case

Soon after the Summer Olympics in 2014 that Russia had hosted, reports had emerged that Russian participants were aided by a wide state-sponsored doping program. Following which, the country had been handed a ban from all the major sporting events. However, the ban was reinstated back in 2018, allowing Russia to compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

READ | Russia Reacts With Anger After Doping Ban From Olympics, World Cup

Giving WADA the lab database by a December 2018 deadline was a key condition for Rusada being reinstated three months earlier when a previous expulsion from the anti-doping community was lifted. WADA investigators in Moscow eventually got the data one month late. Evidence of doping tests and emails appeared to have been deleted or changed, and whistleblowers were implicated. The lifting of the ban was labelled as one of the most controversial decisions.

READ | Virat Kohli's Run Out Was Massive: Nathan Lyon