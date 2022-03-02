Russia's Nikita Mazepin Barred By FIA From Racing At Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1 Russian racer Nikita Mazepin has been banned from participating in the British Grand Prix amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This comes after Motorsport UK confirmed in a statement that Nikita Mazepin will not be allowed to race unless the situation changes. Earlier, the FIA had said those from Russia and Belarus could race under a neutral flag.

"The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict. We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine" David Richards CBE, chair of Motorsport UK, said in the statement.

"The Motorsport UK decision was made in full consultation with the UK Government and national sports governing bodies to ensure that there is a unilateral response to the crisis" he added.

While Russian and Belarusians will not be participating at the British Grand Prix, they might be able to take part in other FIA events. This decision was taken following an emergency meeting of the World Motor Sport Council under the chairmanship of FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem.

"The FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine. The Russian/Belarusian drivers, individual competitors and officials to participate in international/zone competitions only in their neutral capacity and under the 'FIA flag', subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA's principles of peace and political neutrality." president Mohammed bin Sulayem was quoted as saying. However, despite the FIA allowing Russian and Belarusian drivers under neutral capacity, Motorsport UK said that they will not be allowed to enter motorsport competitions in the UK.