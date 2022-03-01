Russia's Nikita Mazepin May Be Banned As FIA Calls 'extraordinary Meeting' On Ukraine War

Nikita Mazepin finds himself in a very difficult situation as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could result in him losing his seat for the 2022 F1 season. Tuesday marks the sixth day of the crisis ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine across land, air and sea.

The FIA has called upon an 'extraordinary meeting' after the Ukrainian automotive federation had urged the international automotive federation to take action against Russian racers by removing them from all forms of racing.

FIA calls upon meeting to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

The pressure has been increasing on world sporting organisations to take action against Russian sporting federations ever since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Kyiv. Football organisations such as UEFA and FIFA have already taken action against Russia by not only stripping them of hosting the Champions League final but also suspending their clubs and national teams from competing in any competitions.

This means that Russia will not be able to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 play-offs, thereby putting their chance of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in serious jeopardy. It now remains to be seen if the FIA will take similar action against Russian racing drivers.

I have called an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council for tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) February 28, 2022

If the FIA were indeed to take action against Russian drivers, Nikita Mazepin would be the only F1 driver that would be affected. Haas F1 team admitted that the 22-year old's future was in doubt after he was brought into the sport after his oligarch father, Dmitry's fertiliser company Ural Kali's money sponsored the American-owned team. The team has already taken action against their Russian sponsor by removing their branding from their car and any other accessories that had it.

F1 cancels Russian GP

While Tuesday's FIA meeting could determine the future of Nikita Mazepin in F1, the international automotive federation has already decided to cancel the Russian GP for this season. Their statement to announce the same read:

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."