Russia's Participation At Winter Paralympics Leaves Fans Fuming At IPC Amid Ukraine War

The International Paralympic Committee is facing a major backlash on social media following its decision to allow Russian athletes to compete in the Beijing Paralympics. Following the Russia Ukraine War, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes from international events, but it left the final decision to individual governing bodies.

Fans react to Russian athletes participating in Beijing Olympics

That's how you show solidarity with the rest of the sporting world.

may as well let the Russians and Belarusian athletes take trenbolone and HGH. — mark sharratt (@themarksharratt) March 2, 2022

Such a decision cannot be talked up more cynically! Shame on you ... entire sports world stands in solidarity before Ukraine 🇺🇦 and exclude Russia and Belarus! NEUTRAL appearance of the participants from the countries of the aggressors! 🤬 Athletes of the world please boycott! — OLDDAD (@OLDDAD_52) March 2, 2022

Totally disappointing. Russian and Belarus athletes are allowed to fight for medals and honor. The people in Ukraine fight for their lives. Did you even think about, how hard it is for disables people in general to attend shelters? I assume it impossible! — Sive (@Sive49773271) March 2, 2022

A dreadful decision by #IPC. Poor judgement and out of line with most of the global sporting community. Just when the @Paralympics were gaining real support, global interest and profile this could damage its reputation for a long time. There’s time for a rethink.. — Neil Burrows (@NeilNBC) March 2, 2022

Beijing Paralympics: International Paralympic Committee allows Russian athletes to compete

The International Paralympic Committee decided that the RPC and NPC Belarus will participate as neutrals at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games under certain conditions. As per the statement, the athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete under the Paralympic flag and the Paralympic anthem. They will not be included in the medals table. The RPC delegation must cover the RPC symbol on their uniforms in all official ceremonies and sporting competitions. The Belarus delegation must cover the Belarus flags on their uniforms in all official ceremonies and sporting competitions.

IPC statement on the RPC and NPC Belarus participation at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. https://t.co/Y5yimQ3MN7 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) March 2, 2022

The IPC in its statement said, " The IPC Governing Board believes it to be necessary in order to hold governments to account for actions that impact directly on the Paralympic Movement, the Paralympic Games and Paralympic athletes. This is especially so given the origins of the Paralympic Movement, arising out of the horrific events of the Second World War".

The statement further said, “Now that this decision has been made, I expect all participating NPCs to treat the neutral athletes as they would any other athletes at these Games, no matter how difficult this may be. Unlike their respective governments, these Paralympic athletes and officials are not the aggressors, they are here to compete in a sports event like everybody else.

Participants at Beijing Paralympics

According to an ESPN report, Paralympic officials say that around 648 athletes and 49 delegations will take part in the Winter Paralympics. There were 2,900 athletes at last month's Winter Olympics with 91 delegations. Officials have also said that 71 Russian athletes are expected to compete in the Paralympics, joined by 20 from Ukraine. The entire Ukrainian delegation was expected to arrive in time for Friday's opening ceremony. The Paralympics close on March 13.