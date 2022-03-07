Russia's Vladimir Putin Removed From All Positions By International Judo Federation

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has dropped Russian President Vladimir Putin from all positions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IJF put forth its decision in a statement after Putin was suspended as IJF honorary president last week.

Putin, a black belt, has co-authored the book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice". On February 27, the federation talked about suspending Putin in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine".

Earlier, Putin lost his honorary taekwondo black belt, which was given to him back in 2013. A FINA award, given to him in 2014 by the swimming’s global body, was also taken away.

Arkady Rotenberg, a Billionaire businessman, also faced the wrath of the IJF. He was working as a development manager in the IJF Executive community since 2013.

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr Vladimir Putin and Mr Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation," the statement said.

After the start to what Putin referred to as "a special military operation" in Ukraine, teams and athletes from Russia and Belarus have been suspended from all sports at the international level. Belarus, being a neighbour, has helped Russia conduct the military attacks on Ukraine.

Recently, Roman Abramovic, who owned Chelsea for the last two decades, talked about selling off the Premier League club. The veteran was said to be terrified as the United Kingdom (UK) government may impose sanctions on him. The veteran was said to have hastily sold off his properties in the UK.

Recently, former World No 31. Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky joined his country’s forces to fight the Russian invaders. He has joined Ukraine’s reserve army despite not having military experience.

Stakhovsky was the one, who defeated the legendary Roger Federer in the 2013 Wimbledon and knocked him out in the second round itself. In the meantime, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic extended help to Sergiy Stakhovsky in his mission.

"Please let me know what would be the best address to send help... financial help, any other help as well," Djokovic mentioned in a message to the Ukrainian. Stakhovsky also expressed gratitude to Djokovic over his helping hand.