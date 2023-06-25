Ryan McKenna’s Walk-off HR Gives Baltimore Orioles Win Over Seattle Mariners

Ryan McKenna hit a two-run, walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 6-4 victory against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann (5-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the victory.

The Mariners forced extra innings on Mike Ford's solo shot off a 100-mph fastball from Orioles closer Felix Bautista with two outs in the ninth inning. It was Ford's second homer of the game.

Anthony Santander went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Orioles, who avoided just their second three-game losing streak of the season.

