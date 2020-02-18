Ryan Newman Crash Scripts Wrecked Ending For Daytona 500, Driver Seriously Injured

Up until the final lap of the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman led the pack with many expecting him to triumph at the Daytona International Speedway earlier this week. However, Ryan Newman, with the lead in the final lap, was bumped from behind, leading his car to flip in the air before landing on its hood at the Daytona International Speedway. Newman was later rushed to the hospital by the rescue crews.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Daytona 500 update: Ryan Newman involved in terrifying crash

With Ryan Newman blocking Ryan Blaney in the final lap, Blaney’s car hit Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Koch Industries Ford. The vehicle then skidded across the Daytona International Speedway sparking its way across the track. The vehicle landed upside down on the driver’s side.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene following the crash to get Ryan Newman out of the vehicle. The rescue crews then transported Newman to Halifax Medical Center promptly thereafter. The Roush Fenway Racing Team later released a statement following Ryan Newman being taken to the hospital.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening,” Roush Fenway Racing said in the statement. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time.”

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Daytona 500 update: Winner Denny Hamlin expresses anguish

Ryan Newman is now reported to be in stable condition after the fiery wreck. A number of NASCAR drivers expressed their shock at the crash and proceeded to offer a prayer for Ryan Newman. President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to express anguish after the crash. Denny Hamlin, the man who ultimately ended up winning his second straight Daytona 500, indulged in a muted celebration after his win. In an interview with ESPN, Denny Hamlin said, “The finish, the history, that’s all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now, all I’m thinking about is Ryan Newman.”

