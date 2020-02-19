The Debate
Ryan Newman In Stable Condition After Fiery Wreckage At Daytona 500 Crash: Reports

Roush Fenway Racing's Ryan Newman was involved in a terrifying crash at the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman is now stable, according to a team statement.

Ryan Newman

The Daytona 500 did not quite end as well as NASCAR fans would have hoped. Denny Hamlin ended up winning the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive time, but the main story coming out of the annual race was the Daytona 500 crash involving Ryan Newman. All the way till the final lap, Ryan Newman led the pack, with NASCAR fans pining for Newman to end up winning the race. Unfortunately, a Daytona 500 crash came to transpire with Ryan Newman at the center of the crash. Newman was rushed to a hospital but now remains stable.

Also Read | Ryan Newman Crash Scripts Wrecked Ending For Daytona 500, Driver Seriously Injured

Daytona 500 crash update: Ryan Newman stable, reveals Roush Fenway Racing Team 

The Daytona 500 crash story will now give way to the Ryan Newman stable story, it would appear. A day after Ryan Newman was rushed to the Halifax Medical Center, the Roush Fenway Racing Team released a statement regarding the Daytona 500 crash update. According to Ryan Newman's team, the NASCAR driver is now awake and speaking with family and doctors. The Roush Fenway Racing Team said it will continue to provide details in the Daytona 500 crash update section as they become available.

Also Read | 'Epic', Says Ivanka As Trump's 'Beast' Leads NASCAR Cars In Opening Lap

NASCAR fans feared the worst when Ryan Newman's car flipped in the air and landed upside down on the final lap. Ryan Blaney bumped Newman's car from behind, which caused Newman's car to spin out of control resulting in the Daytona 500 crash. The car fell in front of the car driven by Corey LaJoie and then momentarily burst into flames. 

Also Read | Trump Takes Re-election Campaign To NASCAR's Most Prestigious Race

Daytona 500 crash video

Rescue crews rushed to the scene following the crash. They then proceeded to get Ryan Newman out of the vehicle and rushed him to Halifax Medical Center promptly thereafter. Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin expressed his dismay at the turn of events, saying that his second consecutive Daytona 500 win would take some time to sink in, as Ryan Newman's crash was foremost on his mind. 

Also Read | Trump's Daytona: NASCAR Fans Revved For Presidential Visit

