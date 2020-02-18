Ryan Newman Lucky To Survive THAT Daytona 500 Crash Courtesy Dale Earnhardt

Tuesday morning's Daytona 500 race did not end on a positive note. On the final turn, Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash that left many fans fearing the worst. The gravity of the situation was further emphasised when Newman was stretchered out of his car and directly transported to the Halifax Medical Center.

How Dale Earnhardt's death saved Ryan Newman at the Daytona 500

The final lap seemed to be going well. However, it was the final turn where the trouble began. Ryan Newman was leading the Daytona 500 and that is when tragedy struck. Due to some strange coincidence, the race was being completed on the eve of February 18. Any ardent NASCAR fan would realise that all this was eerily similar to the tragedy that happened almost two decades ago.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more.

On February 18, 2001, the legendary Dale Earnhardt suffered a final-turn crash that led to his passing and changed the history of NASCAR forever. The only real difference between Newman and Earnhardt's crash was that Newman's accident seemed much more deadly. Despite these chilling details, Newman survived thanks to NASCAR's safety standards.

Dale Earnhardt's contribution to driver safety

Losing Dale Earnhardt Sr. was not easy but NASCAR did its homework and tried to make sure that a tragedy of that magnitude never struck again. The compulsory HANS restraint device, the SAFER barriers, the newer Gen-6 car design - everything was responsible for Ryan Newman surviving the horrific crash. Even in the 2015 Coke Zero 400, Austin Dillon suffered a very horrific crash too but he too managed to survive. These incidents can only lead to a sense of gratitude in any fan's mind.

Prayers and wishes pour in for Ryan Newman

From the President of the United States to Newman's on-track competitors, everyone has 'The Rocket Man's well-being on their mind.

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump

First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There's very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It's not anyone's fault. 🙏Rocket — Denny Hamlin

I'm praying with everyone else for my buddy @RyanJNewman. — Jimmie Johnson

NASCAR did NOT lose Ryan Newman tonight.



Let's be thankful for that.#NASCARfamily

