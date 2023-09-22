Ryder Cup 2023: A rarity in the golf world. A woman is the course superintendent

When Lara Arias started her job as course superintendent at the Marco Simone golf club outside Rome that will host the Ryder Cup next week, there was hardly any grass to manicure, no bunkers to rake and nary a green to shape.

That’s because the entire course was practically one big pile of dirt.

It was June 2020, in the middle of a heat wave, and Marco Simone was undergoing an 11 million euro ($12 million) redesign project that meant there were more bulldozers than lawnmowers on the hilly layout.

Making matters more complicated was that Italy was still struggling to regain its footing after becoming the first Western nation to be slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. A month after Arias’ arrival, the Ryder Cup would be postponed from 2022 to 2023 — adding another full year to her job.

Arias, a rare female superintendent in a male-dominated industry, was undeterred, though. As soon as the restyling was completed and the grass was planted, she got down to business with the growing process and had the full course opened by December 2020.

“Those first six months were really hard work,” Arias said.

Now, after hosting three Italian Opens, Marco Simone is in perfect shape for golf’s biggest team event and Arias, a 33-year-old Spaniard, has become a trailblazer for women in the industry.

Superintendents are responsible for a golf course’s maintenance, management, budget and safety.