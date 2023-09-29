S. Chikkarangappa shares second spot after a round of 72 in Taiwan Masters

India’s S. Chikkarangappa shot a par 72 on a challenging day to remain tied second in the Taiwan Masters golf tournament here on Friday.

Chikkarangappa, who struggled a bit on the tight fairways, trailed Ben Campbell who moved into the second-round lead after carding a three-under-par 69.

The Bengaluru man shared the second spot with American Jarin Todd (69) and Dodge Kemmer (72).

Chikkarangappa’s scorecard was dominated with pars, with just a bogey on 10 and a birdie on 15.

“I putted really well. I was scrambling and the wind made things difficult. I kept making those clutch par putts,” he said.

It was a good day for other Indians in the fray also as Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-72), Jeev Milkha Singh (71-72) were tied 12th, Veer Ahlawat (73-72), Ajeetesh Sandhu (75-70) and Karandeep Kocchar (72-73) were tied 17th .

However, Rashid Khan, Shiv Kapur and Viraj Madappa missed the cut which fell at 4-over.

Scotland’s David Drysdale and Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand, also carded 72s, and are a further shot behind.

Campbell traded five birdies with two bogeys, and goes into the weekend looking for his first win on the Asian Tour.

Defending champion Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei carded a 75 and reduced to a disappointing tied 12th.