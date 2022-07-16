Sable, Sreeshankar Script New Milestones, Reach 2022 World Athletics Championships Final

India's Avinash Sable has gained an automatic entry into the finals of the 3000m steeplechase at the ongoing World Athletics Championships after finishing third in the heats. The Indian clocked 8:18.75 and finished behind Hailemariyam Aamare of Ethiopia and Evan Jager of US who came first and second respectively.

2022 World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable qualifies for final

Sable is one of India’s biggest medal hopes and the national record holder. He has the second-best season-best timing in the heat. Coming to his performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Sable was leading the steeplechase race till 1500m before dropping down into the sixth position. However, the Indian runner pushed for a top-three finish in the last 200m and was able to achieve the target in just over eight minutes.

— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 16, 2022

Sable qualified for his second consecutive World Championships final having done that previously in Doha back in 2019. In the 2019 Doha World Championships, Sable broke his own national record twice. In the heats, he ran three seconds faster than his national record timing. He finished 13th in the final with a time of 8:21.37 to better his national record once again and also qualify for Tokyo 2020.

In April 2021, the 27-year-old runner Avinash Sable won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, which took place in Doha. It was his debut run on the international stage. AFter finishing 13th at the World Championship in Doha back in 2019, Sable became the first Indian to qualify in the steeplechase event at the Olympics since Gulzara Singh Mann in 1952. recently Sable also took just 8 minutes 12.48 seconds in the Diamond League in Morocco. It was the second time in three months he had bettered the national mark.

Besides bettering the national mark, Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old national record in the men's 5000m in only his second race when he clocked 13:25.65s at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA in 2022. He broke the previous record of 13:29.70 set by Bahadur Singh in Birmingham in 1992.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar joins Sable

Indian athlete Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the finals of the long jump event 2022 World Athletics Championship after a good leap of 8 meters during the qualification stage. Placed in Group B, Sreeshankar's leap in second attempt was good enough for an entry into the final stage. The other two long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin Johnson and Muhammed Anees Yahiya who competed in Group A finished 9th and 11th respectively in the qualification stage.

2022 World Athletics Championships: Indian athlete's performance on Day 1

India had a disappointing start to their World Athletics Championship campaign as Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar finished 34th and 40th respectively in their 20km Racewalk final. Ranked 63rd in the world, Goswami finished the race with a time of 01:39:42. Two-time Olympian Sandeep Kumar finished 40th in the men’s category with a time of 01:31:58.