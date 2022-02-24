Sachin Tendulkar Asks People To Remain Vigilant Over His Misleading Images On Social Media

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Thursday to ask that everyone be wary of his misleading photographs on the internet. Multiple advertisements with Sachin endorsing a casino have been disseminated on social media, according to the 49-year-old. Sachin indicated that he has never personally promoted any gambling, cigarette, or alcohol-related product and that it hurts him to see his photos being used to "mislead people."

Sachin further said that his legal team will take required action against those using his images to promote a casino. Sachin issued a statement on social media along with a caption that read, "Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media".

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino. I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol-directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people. While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," Sachin said in his statement.

Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar's records

Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history. He is known as the 'God of Cricket' in his home country, which he has represented for 25-long years. Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer in two formats, and he owns a slew of records that batters struggle to beat, even in today's high-intensity era of the game. Tendulkar has a total of 100 international hundreds to his name, 29 more than the next best batter on the list.

Tendulkar has represented India in 200 Tests and 463 One-Day Internationals. In the longest format, he has 15,921 runs and 18,426 runs in ODIs, with averages of 53.78 and 44.83, respectively. Tendulkar holds the global record for most international matches played by a single player. Tendulkar was the first player on the planet to score 200 runs in an ODI match. He was also the first cricketer in the world to go past 15,000 runs in Tests.