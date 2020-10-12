Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Lewis Hamilton After He Smashed Michael Schumacher's Record

Lewis Hamilton scripted history on Sunday, October 11, as he equalled German legend Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 Formula 1 wins. The Mercedes driver won the Eifel Grand Prix at Nurburgring to reach the tally. Interestingly, former Indian cricket captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar seems to have been closely following the recent Formula 1 updates as evidenced from his latest tweet on social media congratulating Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton reaches 91 wins with latest achievement

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rafael Nadal's French Open Win, Roland Garros Gives Him Best Reply

Lewis Hamilton 91 wins: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates British driver

After Lewis Hamilton’s crowning achievement at the Eifel Grand Prix, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the British driver. The ‘Master Blaster’ praised Hamilton’s “grit” and “balanced aggression” in his tweet. Sachin Tendulkar also extended his best wishes for Lewis Hamilton’s future. The Formula 1 legend also took note of the cricketing icon’s tweet and thankfully acknowledged the gesture.

Since the time you’ve taken up the sport, you’ve been very special.

I have always liked your grit and balanced aggression while driving the @F1 car.



Congratulations on your 91st GP win equalling Schumacher’s record. Wishing you the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/iPMKsiqshU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 12, 2020

Thank you for the kind words Sachin 🙏🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 12, 2020

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Equals Michael Schumacher's Formula 1 Record With Eifel Grand Prix Win

Sachin Tendulkar has always been a big fan of the sport and he is known to be close friends with Michael Schumacher, the German legend who had his record equalled this week. Moreover, Schumacher gifted the ex-Indian cricketer a Ferrari on behalf of Fiat back in 2002.

Lewis Hamilton 91 wins: Post-race interview

During the post-race interview, Lewis Hamilton got an iconic piece of memorabilia from Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher as he handed the Brit one of his father’s race helmets. “Congratulations, this is from all of us,” Mick told the reporter as he handed Lewis the helmet, saying, “Great achievement.”

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Dinesh Karthik For Outsmarting MS Dhoni, Names Kolkata Gamechanger

Lewis Hamilton 91 wins: Highlights from Eifel Grand Prix at Nurburgring

The race started in eventful fashion as both Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas, who was on pole. However, Bottas eventually retired from the race after an engine issue. Verstappen finished in P2 followed by his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo who scored the first podium for the Renault team. Verstappen also managed to score the fastest lap bonus point of the race in the last lap.

Also Read | 'Keep Inspiring, LeBron James!': Sachin Tendulkar Hails Lakers Champion's Perseverance

Image source: PTI and Lewis Hamilton Twitter