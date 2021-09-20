Sachin Tendulkar Gifts His 200th Test Match Jersey To Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medalist Pramod Bhagat received a priceless gift from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently and he obliged by thanking the latter on social media. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pramod Bhagat wrote that his 'adrenaline' was running high while opening this gift sent to him by his idol Sachin Tendulkar. Furthermore, the Paralympics 2020 gold medal-winning shuttler added that the Master Blaster 'stole' his heart yet again by gifting him the jersey that Tendulkar had worn in his 200th Test match for India at his home ground i.e. the Wankhede Stadium in November 2013. Bhagat then added that he is falling short of words to express his happiness.

"Thank you Sir Sachin Tendulkar for this wonderful gift", Pramod Bhagat said.

A couple of weeks ago, Pramod Bhagat had shared the images of his meeting with the 'Master Blaster' and wrote that his childhood dream of meeting his inspiration has 'come true'. He further said that the words spoken with him by Sachin Tendulkar will not only stay with him forever but also inspire him for life. Bhagat also wrote that he will have a 'sleepless night' after meeting his idol.

CHILDHOOD DREAM COMES TRUE!

I can't believe how happy I am today

as a kid I took inspiration from Sir @sachin_rt

The words you spoke to me today will stay with me forever & will keep inspiring me for life.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️

I will be sleepless tonight 😍 pic.twitter.com/KdssKlFqij — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) September 8, 2021

Pramod Bhagat in Paralympics 2020

Earlier this month, Pramod Bhagat had clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 final. He played a hard-fought match and ended up defeating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain with the scoreline at 21-14, 21-17.

The match started with a nervy first set as the world number 1 Bhagat was up against world number 2 Bethell. Both going point for point but just as Bethell started taking a slight lead Bhagat turned on his A-game and raced ahead to a seven-point lead 15-8. Bethell was not giving up that easy though as pushed back a bit but Bhagat took the first set 21-14.

In the second set, the Brit started very well as he raced to a 12-4 lead. Bethell was hitting aggressive shots and making it difficult for Bhagat to settle in the match. But Bhagat gradually made his way back into the set, cutting the eight-point deficit to just one. The world No. 2 pushed ahead again by three points but Bhagat was not going to take that just standing around as he leveled the set at 15-15. And suddenly Bethell seemed to look fazed as Bhagat took the lead and won the match 21-17 to finish at the top of the podium.