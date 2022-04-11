Sachin Lauds Dipika Pallikal For Winning Comeback Despite Playing First Match In 3 Years

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar lauded star squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik after she made a triumphant return to the game. In less than six months after giving birth to twins, the 30-year old made an outstanding comeback as she won both the mixed doubles and women's doubles titles at the World Squash Doubles Championship.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Dipika Pallikal for winning gold

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to praise the trio of Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallika, giving special mention to the latter for the way she returned to the sport and won two gold medals. Pallikal returned to the court and teamed up with Ghosal and longtime teammate Chinappa to win the mixed doubles and women's doubles titles, respectively, at the World Squash Doubles Championship.

What's better than winning a Gold... winning 2! 🥇

Special mention to @DipikaPallikal for the way she has returned to the sport.

Well done @joshnachinappa & @SauravGhosal.#WSFDoubles pic.twitter.com/vfyxHYenlO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 10, 2022

Dinesh Karthik also took to his official social media handle to second what Tendulkar said regarding his wife's historic achievements as he stated,

Doesn’t get bigger than this ❤️🔥😊 https://t.co/bKneLoFfA1 — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 10, 2022

The two cricketers were not the only ones who praised Pallikal as 2008 Olympics gold medal winner Abhinav Bindra also hailed the 30-year old by stating,

Well done @DipikaPallikal, @joshnachinappa & @SauravGhosal for your historic performances at the World Doubles Championships🥇🥇

May you all continue to have success and fulfilment in your journeys ! #WSFDoubles — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 11, 2022

Dipika Pallikal delighted on making winning comeback to squash court

While speaking to PTI after a successful return to the game, Dipika Pallikal said, "Just happy to be back on the court. I trained really hard (for the comeback). I was quite edgy at the start of the tournament but got better as I played more matches. It is a good preparation for us for CWG, which is the main target. The competition is more or less the same (here and CWG), and we know more about our opponents, and we know where we need to improve."

Pallikal went on to add that she is herself in disbelief about her recent performances as she stated, "It is also a relief, to be honest, that I can still perform. Training is one thing but to be able to do that in a match is another. I never thought we would get this result in my first event in more than three years but so glad that we were able to tick all the boxes. There were people who felt I won't be able to do this (after motherhood), but I was never in doubt. The bigger goal remains CWG and Asian Games, so looking forward to that."