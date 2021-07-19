Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj Extend Best Wishes To Indian Athletes At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Ahead of the much-anticipated start to the Tokyo Olympics, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished the Indian athletes. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its Twitter handle, the former cricketer cheered for the athletes. Earlier on Sunday, July 18, Indian women's cricket team Captain Mithali Raj had also cheered for the Indian athletes.

In the short video shared by the BCCI, Sachin was seen urging fans to cheer for the national Olympic team. “All of us have faced challenges, including our athletes, and I know that they are getting geared up to give their best in the Tokyo Olympics. Let's cheer for India,” Master Blaster said in the video. He was also seen wearing a blue jersey representing the Indian team in the video.

The BCCI had also shared a video of the Indian women's cricket team Captain Mithali Raj cheering for the Olympic team. The skipper, in the video urged fans to watch Indian athletes perform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Cheering for the team, she said, “India India, Cheer for India,” which is also the official hashtag being used for supporting the Indian athletes online.

India’s biggest ever contingent at the Olympics

India is sending its biggest ever contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Earlier, Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief Narinder Batra, during PM Modi's interaction with India's Tokyo-bound athletes, had revealed that India will be sending its biggest team for the event. According to Batra, the Olympic squad for the sports extravaganza in Tokyo will be 228-strong, including 119 athletes. Out of the 119 athletes, 52 are women and 67 are men. India had sent a total of 117 athletes for the 2016 Rio Olympics, which was earlier the biggest ever.

With the mega event set to begin on Friday, July 23, the first group of Indian athletes arrived in Japan on Sunday. An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived in Tokyo. The team consisted of eight disciplines namely badminton, archery, hockey, judo, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics, and table tennis, arrived in Tokyo. The first batch of athletes was given a formal send-off on Saturday, July 17 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. Tokyo Olympics which is bound to start on Friday, will run up to August 8 this year, after having been postponed for a whole year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: PTI/ AP