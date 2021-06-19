Sachin Tendulkar Offers Last Respects To ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh With Special Message

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward to offer his last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels.

Sachin Tendulkar pays last respects to the ‘Flying Sikh’

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin Tendulkar wrote "Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji" after which the Master Blaster mentioned that even though the late athlete's demise has left a deep void in every Indian’s heart today, but he shall keep inspiring several generations to come.

Rest in Peace our very own ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh ji.



Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come.

Milkha Singh death

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12.

Milkha Singh's illustrious career

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Known as 'The Flying Sikh', he is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.