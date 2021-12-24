Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Neeraj Chopra On 24th Birthday; 'Bring Laurels To The Nation'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was one among the many sporting personalities that wished Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on his 24th birthday. The young javelin thrower became a household name after he earlier this year became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday@Neeraj_chopra1. May you continue to bring laurels to the nation!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @Neeraj_chopra1.



May you continue to bring laurels to the nation! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZhIqjVKGjl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra is currently in the United States of America for a 90-day off-season training camp in the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre to prepare for what will be a busy 2022 season. The player was initially supposed to travel to South Africa but the plan to train in Potchefstroom was scrapped due to the new COVID-19 strain in South Africa.

The upcoming season will see the javelin thrower participate in the World Championships in Oregon, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Neeraj Chopra's victory paved way for new chapter in Indian sports: PT Usha

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of his birthday retired Indian track and field athlete PT Usha said that Neeraj Chopra's Olympic win lifted the morale of the country and that people have once again started focusing on athletics "Neeraj Chopra's victory has paved the way for a new chapter in the history of Indian Sports. The achievement has certainly lifted the morale of our country and built more interest and brought focus to the field of athletics. Over the past few years, other sports have taken the spotlight at the Olympics, and it's great to see athletics coming to the forefront once again."

She also said that this will promote a 'We Can' attitude among the youngsters and motivate young players to stay committed to their dream and work towards it. "We need to applaud Neeraj for implanting the will of ‘We Can’ amongst the youth of India with his spectacular win in the Olympics and motivating young athletes to keep working towards their goals and dreams. The win has certainly ignited hope among people," PT Usha added.

Image: PTI