Indian Wushu player Sadia Tariq made the country proud a couple of days back by winning the gold medal at a junior tournament that was held in Moscow. However, post her return from the country, the situation has only worsened due to the Russia Ukraine war. India continued their evacuation process of students who are stranded in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine war: Sadia Tariq wants Indian students to be brought safely

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sadia Tariq said that she hopes for peace and normalcy in Ukraine along with the safe return of Indians stranded in the country. She said, "I want all students of India to be evacuated as soon as possible as the situation is deteriorating there. I want peace and normalcy there".

Republic TV spoke to students who somehow managed to leave the conflict area of Kyiv however they still have no clue how to process further as they are facing extreme difficulties to reach border countries in order to return. Narrating the experience from Kyiv to Lviv, students further informed that at the train station they were 'pushed and kicked' while they booked tickets for a train journey which was fake and their money was taken. In a message to their and several other students' parents, youngsters in Lviv said that 'we are strong. We survived the war and we will reach back home'.

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar recently informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days.

About Sadia Tariq?

The youngster who won the gold in Moscow is also a two-time gold medalist in the Junior National Wushu championship. Sadia Tariq was earlier shortlisted by the Wushu Association of India’s technical committee for the Moscow Wushu Stars championship for the year after she won the top prize back to back in the Junior National Wushu championship. Based in Srinagar, Tariq had most recently secured the Gold medal in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship held at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. The J&K Wushu team had come overall 3rd in the Medal Tally.