Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Judo Coach Subhash

The Delhi Police have arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the ongoing Chhatrasal Stadium murder case that also involves two-time Olympian, Sushil Kumar. According to reports, the judo coach - Subhash was held by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police that is probing the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Reports further stated that the arrested judo coach is one of the main conspirators in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder. With Subhash in custody, the Delhi Police has arrested 11 individuals so far in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Sushil Kumar's judicial custody extended till June 25

A Delhi Court on Friday had extended Sushil Kumar's judicial custody till June 25. As per reports, Sushil Kumar was produced through an intercom before the Delhi Court's Reliever Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain. Along with Sushil Kumar, his associate Ajay Kumar's custody has also been extended till the same date. The duo was sent to judicial custody on June 2.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested Anirudh, another close aide of the Olympian in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Reports stated that Anirudh was responsible for physically assaulting the victim Sagar Rana at the behest of Sushil Kumar. Anirudh was also seen in the CCTV footage that shows a group of men thrashing a man laying on the ground. It is expected that more people will be arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Sagar Rana murder case

On the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.