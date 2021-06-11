Sagar Rana Murder Case: Delhi Court Extends Sushil Kumar's Judicial Custody Till June 25

In yet another setback to two-time Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar, a Delhi Court has extended his judicial custody till June 25. As per reports, Sushil Kumar was produced through an intercom before the Delhi Court's Reliever Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain. Along with Sushil Kumar, his associate Ajay Kumar's custody has also been extended till the same date. The duo were sent to judicial custody on June 2. The development comes amid an ongoing investigation in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Sushil Kumar's close aide Anirudh arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Anirudh, another close aide of the Olympian in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. Reports stated that Anirudh was responsible for physically assaulting the victim Sagar Rana at the behest of Sushil Kumar. Anirudh was also seen in the CCTV footage that shows a group of men thrashing a man laying on the ground. It is expected that more people will be arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.