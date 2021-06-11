Sagar Rana Murder Case: In 10th Arrest, Delhi Police Nabs Sushil Kumar's Aide Anirudh

As the investigation continues in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, another close aide of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. According to reports, the accused - Anirudh is involved in the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. In addition, it is being reported that Anirudh was responsible for physically assaulting the victim Sagar Rana. So far, the Delhi Police has made several arrests in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Sushil Kumar's close aide Anirudh arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

Even as Sushil Kumar is already behind bars, the Crime Branch has arrested his aide Anirudh. As per reports, Anirudh was thrashing Sagar Rana on the instructions of Sushil Kumar. The investigations have also revealed that Anirudh and his father are wrestlers. Anirudh was also seen in the CCTV footage that was recovered by the Delhi Police. The CCTV footage shows a group of men thrashing a man laying on the ground. The footage clearly indicates that many wrestlers were involved in the murder of Sagar Rana.

Delhi Police gather scientific evidence against Olympian Sushil Kumar

Sources have informed Republic TV that the Delhi Police is gathering scientific evidence to bring home the guilt of the wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder case of the wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The police will therefore file a chargesheet based on the scientific evidence. The police is said to have collected DVR, CCTV, mobile clip, GPS locations, fingerprints and bloodstains so far.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.