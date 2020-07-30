SAI Coach At Karni Singh Shooting Range Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach posted in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range has tested positive for the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As per SAI, the result of the test was intimated to the authorities by the coach on Thursday.

According to SAI, the coach had visited the centre’s administrative department only once on July 24. A statement from SAI claims that she did not visit the Field of Play or interacted with any athlete training at the centre and all actions as per protocol have been taken. SAI informed that the centre has been sanitized and training of shooters won't be affected.

Earlier in May, a similar incident had happened in NIS centre in Bangalore where one of the cooks at the Centre died and later tested positive for coronavirus. A number of leading Indian athletes have been staying throughout the lockdown at the Centre.

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men's and women's senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Manu Bhakar one of the first Olympic bound athlete (shooter) to resume proper training in a quest for a medal at next year's mega-event.

In an interview with Republic TV, she had said: "It's great to be back training. Training is like oxygen to me. I have a small range at my home but practising at the 25m range meant I had to practice at a top-class range. I thank the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India to give me this chance. Now my training will not suffer and I am so happy and extremely grateful to the authorities to give me this chance to resume training in a proper way."

Highly praising SAI for providing "perfect condition" for resuming her training at the Range, Manu had said: "The shooting range is in perfect condition. Not just the social distancing, all protocols and standard operating procedures are being followed properly. I am really enjoying it. There is absolutely no fear factor or alarm as the authorities have taken care of all precautions and necessary facilities required to train at the highest level."

