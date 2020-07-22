SAI Extends Contract Of 32 Foreign Coaches For Training Till Tokyo 2021

Keeping uninterrupted continuation till the end of the Tokyo Olympic next year in mind, Sports Authority of India has extended on Wednesday the contract of 32 foreign coaches in 11 disciplines till September 30 next year - an extension of at least a year.

"The interim extension of one year till 2021 is an immediate step to ensure athletes have the same coaches till Tokyo Olympics. The further extension of the contract for 4 years will be decided on the basis of the performance of the coach and recommendation from the respective NSFs. The decision was taken to ensure that athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed by a year, can retain continuity in their training with the same coaches. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year makes it imperative that the same coaches be retained so that athletes are not disadvantaged in any way. A new coach takes time to understand an athlete and the athlete needs time to understand the training process of a coach. We don't have that kind of time now," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement.

This comes after he had earlier announced that coaches, both Indian and foreign, will be hired for at least 4 years or one Olympic cycle to ensure continuity in training with an eye on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

The contracts will be reviewed annually and extended on the basis of a coach’s overall performance, indicated by the performance of athletes in major international events.

