SAI Forms Sub-committee To Strengthen Quality Of Its Faculties At All NIS Centres

An expert sub-committee has been formed by the Sports Authority of India to take steps towards strengthening the quality of the faculty at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Trivandrum. This expert committee will screen the existing faculty and recommend new and future faculty and guest teachers so that a pool of outstanding experts can be created and course trainees can benefit from the best faculty available in the country, especially in the new online teaching format that has been adopted recently. SAI took these decisions in its recent academic council meeting to further promote and strengthen sports coaching at the grassroots and elite levels.

Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Other Sports Stars Extend Wishes

Read: 258 Athletes Shortlisted In 12 Disciplines For SAI's TOPS Junior

Syllabus structure of courses revised

The decisions were aimed to promote sporting excellence by strengthening the existing system at the National Centre for Sports Coaching (NCSC), as well as to provide new skills to coaches in line with the evolving needs of athletes. In keeping with the evolving structure of the global sports ecosystem and to ensure that Indian coaches are equipped to train athletes as per global standards, the syllabus structure and contents of the premiere course at NSNIS Patiala, Diploma course in Sports Coaching, have been revised after wide consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Sporting Federations of the sporting disciplines. It has also been decided that in view of the COVID pandemic, the first semester of the Diploma course will be held online.

Taking note of the present COVID-19 situation, a decision was taken to continue the six-week certificate course of the coaches education programme online for grassroot-level and developmental coaches.

Read: Actively Organise State-level Khelo India Games To Identify Talent: Kiren Rijiju To States

Read: Would Urge States To Start Some Kind Of Sporting Activities After 2-3 Months: Kiren Rijiju

(Image credits: PTI)